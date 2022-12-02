iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,013,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. 3,356,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,997. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
