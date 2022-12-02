iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,013,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. 3,356,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,997. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.72.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after buying an additional 182,739 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,758,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.