iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $407.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.32. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

