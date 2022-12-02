iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.67 and last traded at C$16.70. Approximately 2,254,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,000,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.