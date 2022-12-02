ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 108.17 ($1.29).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 56 ($0.67) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($1.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Activity at ITV
In related news, insider Mary Harris acquired 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,843.21).
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
