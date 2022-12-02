Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Chairman Robert M. Friedland Acquires 422,767 Shares

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) Chairman Robert M. Friedland acquired 422,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of IE opened at 10.18 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of 7.01 and a 1-year high of 12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 187.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Articles

