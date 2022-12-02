J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $209.16

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.16 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 224.80 ($2.69). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 222.60 ($2.66), with a volume of 18,654,923 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 161 ($1.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.20 ($2.87).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 198.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 209.25. The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,002.39).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

