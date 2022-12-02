Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,198. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JBL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 212.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.