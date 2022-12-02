Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,251. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.