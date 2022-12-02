Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,251. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30.
NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
