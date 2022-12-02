Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 994 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $18,259.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,251. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 906 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $16,806.30.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.10 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

