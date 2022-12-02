Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

