Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VNLA opened at $48.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62.

