JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Announces Dividend of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0013 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $1.58 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JDSPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.15) to GBX 205 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 175 ($2.09) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.39) to GBX 190 ($2.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

