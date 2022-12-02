Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.62. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.