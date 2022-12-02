Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.
XPeng Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.62. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.