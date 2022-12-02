Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEVGet Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPeng’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup lowered XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.17.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.62. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,505,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after buying an additional 279,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 74,883 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in XPeng by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

