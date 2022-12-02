Jefferies Financial Group Raises International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $55.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

INSW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of INSW opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

In related news, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,999 shares of company stock worth $7,552,527. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

