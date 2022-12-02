Jeffrey Gould Purchases 4,626 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 4,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $93,167.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,803,379.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,818 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $77,123.60.

On Friday, November 18th, Jeffrey Gould bought 1,900 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67.

On Monday, October 10th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 12,880 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.20.

On Thursday, September 29th, Jeffrey Gould bought 11,347 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $227,280.41.

On Monday, September 26th, Jeffrey Gould bought 9,168 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 84,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,360. The company has a market cap of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

