Jennifer Michaelson Sells 4,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,031 shares in the company, valued at $705,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CGEM opened at $12.26 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $559.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.43. Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

