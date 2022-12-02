John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1377 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JHS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,817. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust ( NYSE:JHS Get Rating ) by 494.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.47% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

