Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 82,656 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
