Jon P. Stonehouse Sells 82,656 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 82,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,057,996.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.