JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target to GBX 590

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 497 ($5.95) to GBX 590 ($7.06) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.27) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.33.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 67,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,469. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.