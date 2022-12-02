JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $30.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,480,678.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,746,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,922,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

