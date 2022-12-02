JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $90.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $90.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.59.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 17.8 %

SPLK opened at $91.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. Splunk has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.