JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) to “Neutral”

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JTKWY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.14) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($28.71) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.83) to GBX 1,450 ($17.35) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,763.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

