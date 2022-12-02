JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.85.

Shares of WYNN opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,015 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,670 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

