JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $260.37

Shares of JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 260.37 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.51). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 291.50 ($3.49), with a volume of 164,903 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.08. The company has a market cap of £228.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.70. JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

