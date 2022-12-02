Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 21.1%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) were down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

