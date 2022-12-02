Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 53.5% in November

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaltura by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,654,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Kaltura Stock Up 2.0 %

Kaltura Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 13,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $271.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

