Kanen Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,530 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the quarter. eGain comprises about 0.5% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in eGain by 29.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,648. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. eGain had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.42 million. Equities analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

