Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 1.2 %

KCLI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 582. Kansas City Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

