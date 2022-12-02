Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $11.53 Million Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.86. 2,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $55.29.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

