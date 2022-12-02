Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 504,261 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,189,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,261 shares during the period. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust were worth $31,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ECAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.33. 4,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

