Karpus Management Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.58% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADER. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 309.9% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,314,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 993,684 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 190.3% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,039,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after acquiring an additional 681,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ADER stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,114. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.06.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

