Karpus Management Inc. Sells 8,138 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $26,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 362,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.