Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZTS opened at $156.64 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.