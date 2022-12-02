Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00005359 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $308.57 million and approximately $39.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00079450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 338,002,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,997,321 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

