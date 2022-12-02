Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in YETI by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in YETI by 65.7% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

