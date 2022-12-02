Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ET. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.