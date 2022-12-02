Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $990,000. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $7,972,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

