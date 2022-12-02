Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Invests $467,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

