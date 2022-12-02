Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after purchasing an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.27 and its 200 day moving average is $215.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.