Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRYAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.64) to GBX 120 ($1.44) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($131.96) to €117.00 ($120.62) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($139.18) to €125.00 ($128.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €124.00 ($127.84) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.29.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. Kerry Group has a one year low of $83.24 and a one year high of $135.45.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.