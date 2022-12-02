Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 10,916 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.32. 28,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,930. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $189.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.