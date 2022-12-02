Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $145.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

