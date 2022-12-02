Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,735 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $208,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $690,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.16. The company had a trading volume of 179,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.