KickToken (KICK) Price Tops $0.0070

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $854,753.80 and $159,764.62 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010552 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00245108 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,538,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,538,736 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,550,475.3614716. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00716847 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $156,206.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

