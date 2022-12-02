KickToken Reaches One Day Volume of $166,455.49 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $840,747.63 and approximately $166,455.49 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,070.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00245398 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,538,737 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,538,736 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,550,475.3614716. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00716847 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $156,206.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

