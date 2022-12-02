Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

