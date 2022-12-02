Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

