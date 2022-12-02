Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of WestRock worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after buying an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after buying an additional 1,342,765 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.87. 13,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.19. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

