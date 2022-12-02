Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 3.4%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 481,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Know Labs Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.40.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

