Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys 25,205 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 787,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.06% of Bridgetown worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Bridgetown by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,320,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 213,134 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $15,928,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 5,411.2% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,468 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 350.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 841,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 3.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 919,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of BTWN stock remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of -0.13.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

