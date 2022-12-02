Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,788 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in CONX were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CONX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.